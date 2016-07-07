MOVES-Lazard hires ex-ECB member Asmussen for advisory role

LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Lazard has hired former European Central Bank board member and senior German politician Jörg Asmussen as a managing director in financial advisory to work with sovereign and corporate clients across Europe.

Asmussen will start on September 1 and be based in Berlin and Frankfurt the US-based advisory firm said on Thursday.

Asmussen has more than 20 years of experience in the public sector as an economist and policymaker and most recently served as state secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs from 2014 to 2015.

He was a member of the ECB's executive board from 2012 to 2013, and before that was state secretary at the German ministry of finance, responsible for European affairs and financial markets, from 2008 to 2012. During that time he also served as chairman of Germany's financial regulator, BaFin.

Asmussen previously held several positions in Germany's ministry of finance.

Lazard is a financial advisor to governments and other sovereign entities, giving advice on all aspects of public sector operations, including policy and financial issues and advising countries on the restructuring of debt. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Helene Durand)