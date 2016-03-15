MOVES-KPMG's Burlison moves to Lazard

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Lazard is hiring David Burlison from KPMG as a managing director to lead its London restructuring team, beefing up its European capabilities.

Burlison will work with existing managing director Richard Stables who will retain responsibility for wider European restructuring mandates.

Burlison, who founded the accountancy firm’s debt advisory and restructuring practice in the United Arab Emirates, acted for the lenders to Dubai World when it restructured its debts in 2010.

He then moved in 2012 to work for a private equity firm owned by a member of the ruling family in UAE before rejoining KPMG in 2014 as head of global restructuring. Burlison will join Lazard later this year after completing assignments at KPMG.

Lazard’s corporate restructuring team works alongside its sovereign advisory group, which advises governments on financial matters, including debt restructuring. Clients include Greece and Ukraine.

Burlison’s appointment strengthens the firm’s presence in the Middle East at a point when economies in the region are facing deeper financial distress because of the lower oil prices.

“We see David as a tremendous addition to our team, providing advice to companies who are facing increasing headwinds in the UK and across Europe and the Middle East, especially those in commodity-driven industries,” said William Rucker, chief executive of Lazard’s London office.

Lazard was the most active restructuring firm last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. It is currently advising Spanish energy services group Abengoa on its negotiations with creditors. The firm aims to split its work between creditor and debtor side engagements. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)