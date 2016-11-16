MOVES-Deignan switches from BAML to Lazard

Nov 16 (IFR) - Mary Ann Deignan, co-head of global equity capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is to join Lazard as a managing director advising on shareholder activism.

Deignan joins the firm’s corporate preparedness group, which is part of a suite of services in its financial advisory business built around its core M&A business. She joins immediately.

Andrew Tryon Whittaker is also joining Lazard in the same area as managing director analysing quantitative aspects of M&A and shareholder data. He moves from arbitrage hedge fund M81 Capital.

Deignan has been in her current role since 2014. She joined BAML from UBS in 2011, where she had been head of Americas ECM for four years. Before that she had worked at Merrill Lynch and Bankers Trust. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)