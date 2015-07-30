FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lazard hires new telecom banker from Citigroup
July 30, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lazard hires new telecom banker from Citigroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Lazard Ltd has hired investment banker Eric Medow from Citigroup Inc to help lead its tech, media and telecom group, it said in a statement Thursday.

Medow, who starts in October in New York, will co-lead the global tech, media and telecom investment banking group with Paul Haigney, who is based in San Francisco.

Before his 25-year career at Citigroup, Medow worked at private equity firm Carlyle Group and Salomon Brothers.

In April, Lazard lost telecom senior telecom banker Woody Young who went to rival boutique Perella Weinberg. Managing director Anne Hamilton also left Lazard at the same time. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

