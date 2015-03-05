MOVES-LBBW promotes Bucher to become head of syndication

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg has promoted Rainer Bucher to the position of head of syndication, responsible for corporate, leveraged and project finance loans. He replaces Enrico Miketta, who has moved to head one of the firm’s corporate loans origination teams.

Bucher has over 12 years of experience in the leveraged loans market and was most recently director within LBBW’s leverage and acquisition finance team. Both Bucher and Miketta report to Joachim Erdle, head of corporate loans and acquisition finance. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)