AJ Murphy joins Goldman Sachs' leveraged finance team

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - AJ Murphy is joining Goldman Sachs as global head of leveraged finance origination, a spokesman at the US bank said on Tuesday.

Murphy joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she was co-head of leveraged finance, working alongside Robert Schleusner.

In the newly created position at Goldman, Murphy will be a partner and will work alongside Craig Packer, head of US leveraged finance based in New York, and Denis Coleman, head of European leveraged finance based in London.

Murphy joined BofAML from JP Morgan in 2009 as head of leveraged loan capital markets and leveraged loan primary sales, and was promoted to the co-head position in 2011. Schleusner is expected to remain in his role.

BoFAML declined to comment.