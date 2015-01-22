FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Adrian Bell to vice-chair UK municipality bonds agency

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Ex-RBC fixed income banker Adrian Bell is to become vice chairman of a new municipal bonds agency being set up by the UK’s Local Government Association (LGA).

Bell is currently head of UK debt markets at Canaccord Genuity. Prior to that, Bell had been at RBC for 18 years, the last eight of which he served as chairman of RBC Europe, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sir Merrick Cockell, former chairman of the Local Government Association, will become chairman of the agency.

The agency is being set up by the LGA to access the bond markets and raise funds on behalf of local municipalities in the UK, a similar concept to Sweden’s Kommuninvest.

It will trade under the name Local Capital Finance Company Ltd and is gearing up for an imminent launch. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)

