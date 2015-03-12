FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Liquidnet hires Citi's Jackson for execution, quant group
March 12, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Liquidnet hires Citi's Jackson for execution, quant group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Trading platform Liquidnet has hired Chris Jackson from Citigroup to become head of its execution and quantitative services group. He comes with over 20 years of experience, and will be charged with setting the strategic direction of the European trading desk and algorithmic services group.

Jackson was most recently at Citigroup, where he was head of execution sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Prior to that, he spent 12 years at Merrill Lynch, where he was latterly head of sales across program, transitions and electronic trading.

He started his career at SBC Warburg in 1995, where for two years he worked in the EMEA portfolio sales and sales trading team. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

