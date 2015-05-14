MOVES-Liquidnet hires Taylor from HSBC for fixed income sales

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Bond trading network Liquidnet has hired former HSBC bond salesman Mark Taylor as a senior member of the fixed income sales team. He will work with global head of fixed income Constantinos Antoniades and Jonathan Gray, head of fixed income in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Taylor joins from HSBC, where he was managing director of UK institutional credit sales. Before that, he spent 12 years working in a number of senior roles at Morgan Stanley, including heading the bank’s UK institutional credit sales team. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)