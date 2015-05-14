FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Liquidnet hires Taylor from HSBC for fixed income sales
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Liquidnet hires Taylor from HSBC for fixed income sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Bond trading network Liquidnet has hired former HSBC bond salesman Mark Taylor as a senior member of the fixed income sales team. He will work with global head of fixed income Constantinos Antoniades and Jonathan Gray, head of fixed income in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Taylor joins from HSBC, where he was managing director of UK institutional credit sales. Before that, he spent 12 years working in a number of senior roles at Morgan Stanley, including heading the bank’s UK institutional credit sales team. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.