FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lloyds consolidates Asian businesses in Singapore
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Lloyds consolidates Asian businesses in Singapore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 23 (IFR) - Lloyds will consolidate its Asian commercial banking activities in Singapore following decisions to close its Australia and Hong Kong offices in 2013 and 2014, according to an announcement from the UK bank.

Singapore would become the group’s Asian hub as part of its strategy of simplifying its international footprint, the announcement said.

The group sold its Australian corporate loan book, motor and equipment financing businesses for A$1.45bn (US$1.31bn) to Westpac Banking Corp in December 2013, as reported at the time.

Stephen Skulley will head the group’s current commercial banking office in Singapore.

Andrew Ralph and Hiok Hyen Yeo have joined the office, both as directors, global corporates Asia. Ralph moved to Singapore from the British bank in Sydney, while Yeo was previously Agricultural Bank of China Singapore’s head of corporate banking.

The group’s commercial banking activities include term lending, import and export trade finance, structured and asset finance, securitisation facilities and capital market funding. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Prakash Chakravarti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.