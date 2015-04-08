FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lloyds regroups under Schaeffer after Lalvani resigns
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 8:52 AM / in 3 years

MOVES-Lloyds regroups under Schaeffer after Lalvani resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Lloyds has combined its capital markets and financial markets businesses into a new markets division in North America, following the departure of its regional capital markets head Samir Lalvani, who has left to persue other opportunities, according to the firm.

Andy Schaeffer, who already heads financial markets in the region, will also take on responsibility for the overall capital markets business there. Schaeffer will continue to report to CEO of North America Mark Grant, global head of financial markets Richard Moore and global head of capital markets James Garvey.

Lalvani joined Lloyds in 2009 and was instrumental in establishing Lloyds Securities, the US broker-dealer, which he was the president of - a role that will also be adopted bty Schaeffer. Before joining Lloyds, he worked at Citigroup for 10 years.

Schaeffer only joined the firm in the middle of last year. Previously, he was at Natixis. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

