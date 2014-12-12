FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lloyds promotes Newell to co-head leveraged credit sales
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Lloyds promotes Newell to co-head leveraged credit sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Lloyds has promoted Theresa Newell to the position of managing director and co-head of leveraged credit sales within its commercial banking business.

She will work alongside Paul Osment, co-head of leveraged credit sales and will report to Adam Barrett, managing director and head of institutional sales.

Newell joined Lloyds last year and was most recently its head of high-yield credit sales. She has also worked at RBS, JP Morgan and Bloomberg Television. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)

