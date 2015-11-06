FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Shrimpton given capital, pensions management role at Lloyds
November 6, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Shrimpton given capital, pensions management role at Lloyds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Richard Shrimpton has been appointed group capital and pensions management director at Lloyds, a new role at the UK bank, with immediate effect.

A search for a replacement for Shrimpton’s old role as group capital markets issuance director has begun. He will be covering both until a successor has been found.

Shrimpton has run capital markets funding at Lloyds since 2009, when he brought together debt capital markets products such as covered bonds and senior, asset backed and collateral management, and fixed income investor relations. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Gareth Gore)

