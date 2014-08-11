FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lombard Odier Investment Managers hires former BlackRock exec
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Lombard Odier Investment Managers hires former BlackRock exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lombard Odier Investment Managers named Nancy Everett, a former BlackRock Inc executive, to the newly created post of senior advisor in its U.S. operations.

Everett will focus on traditional and alternative investment strategies at Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the institutional asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group.

Everett, who stepped down from BlackRock in December, was most recently managing director, head of U.S. Fiduciary Management at the world’s largest money manager.

She will report to Hubert Keller, the managing partner of Lombard Odier responsible for LOIM, which managed $47.7 billion in client assets as of December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.