MOVES-Ex-Euro MP Sharon Bowles joins London Stock Exchange board
August 15, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Ex-Euro MP Sharon Bowles joins London Stock Exchange board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday that Sharon Bowles, a former member of the European Parliament, had joined its board of directors as a non-executive director.

Bowles served in the European Parliament from 2005 until earlier this year and was member of its Economic and Monetary Affairs and Legal Affairs committees.

She worked on the European Union’s response to the financial and eurozone crises and helped to shape the second phase of its sweeping overhaul of financial markets, the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive or MiFID.

“Her experience and insight will be of great value to the Group, as we operate in an increasingly complex and evolving regulatory environment,” Chris Gibson-Smith, Chairman of the London Stock Exchange Group said in a statement.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Sophie Walker

