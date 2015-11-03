FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lucidus Capital co-founder Darryl Green retires
November 3, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lucidus Capital co-founder Darryl Green retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lucidus Capital co-founder Darryl Green has retired, the credit-focused hedge fund said on Tuesday.

Co-founder Green, who was co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer, was de-registered on Oct. 29, a filing with the UK’s Companies House showed.

Following his departure, co-chief executive Christon Burrows will become sole CEO while co-founder and co-chief investment officer Geoffrey Sherry will become sole-CIO, Simon Meadows, partner and business development officer, told Reuters.

The firm, which specialises in long-short credit investments, was founded in 2009 and has offices in London and New York.

The $486 million Lucidus Leveraged Credit Fund, managed by Green and Sherry, was down 2.26 percent in the year to end-September, Meadows said, while the firm’s other fund, the $502 million Green T G2 fund, was down 1.05 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

