7 months ago
Research provider Lucror bulks up LatAm coverage
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
February 2, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 7 months ago

Research provider Lucror bulks up LatAm coverage

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Credit research provider Lucror Analytics has hired two new directors to cover Latin America, as demand for coverage of the region's high-yield sector increases.

The Singapore-based firm has hired Josseline Jenssen from Fitch Ratings, where she covered LatAm credits from Peru, and Sebastian Hofmeister from NN Investment Partners, where he was a high-yield portfolio manager.

Both of them will report to Charles Macgregor, head of emerging markets at Lucror in Singapore.

"Interest in LatAm debt is a secular trend as global buyers seek to diversify their traditional hard currency holdings from lower yielding Western issuers," Macgregor said in a statement. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

