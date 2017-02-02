Research provider Lucror bulks up LatAm coverage

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Credit research provider Lucror Analytics has hired two new directors to cover Latin America, as demand for coverage of the region's high-yield sector increases.

The Singapore-based firm has hired Josseline Jenssen from Fitch Ratings, where she covered LatAm credits from Peru, and Sebastian Hofmeister from NN Investment Partners, where he was a high-yield portfolio manager.

Both of them will report to Charles Macgregor, head of emerging markets at Lucror in Singapore.

"Interest in LatAm debt is a secular trend as global buyers seek to diversify their traditional hard currency holdings from lower yielding Western issuers," Macgregor said in a statement. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)