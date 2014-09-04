FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Macquarie Group hires former White House official for unit
September 4, 2014

MOVES-Macquarie Group hires former White House official for unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s top investment bank, named a former White House official as managing director-government affairs in its Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets division.

David Agnew, who will be based in New York, had served as White House director of inter-governmental affairs and deputy assistant to President Barack Obama.

Agnew will be in charge of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets’ liaison with federal, state and local governments, Macquarie Group said on Thursday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)

