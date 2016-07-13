MAN GLG bolsters new EM debt team

NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - MAN GLG has hired five senior investment professionals in its newly established emerging markets debt team.

The fund, part of a broader Man Group that manages some US$78.6bn in assets, has brought in Phil Yuhn from American Century Investments, Jose Wynne from Barclays and Lisa Chua from HSBC Global Asset Management as portfolio managers.

Ehsan Bashi has also joined from KPMG as a portfolio engineer, while Maria do Carmo Cal comes as a product specialist from Banco Itau BBA, where she was head of capital markets.

All five will work under Guillermo Osses, head of EM debt strategies. Osses joined the fund in January 2016 from HSBC Global Asset Management.

The debt team focuses on both hard and local currency investments across the EM asset class. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)