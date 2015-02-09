FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Man GLG hires ex-Perry Capital exec for new distressed credit hedge fund
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 9, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Man GLG hires ex-Perry Capital exec for new distressed credit hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Man Group’s GLG unit has hired former Perry Capital executive Himanshu Gulati to manage a distressed investment hedge fund the firm plans to launch later this year.

Gulati joins the London-listed group after nine years at Perry Capital where he was responsible for distressed credit and special situations investments, the firm said in a statement on Monday. He joins as the head of U.S. distressed credit investments and will be based in New York.

Gulati will report to Man GLG’s co-chief investment officer Mark Jones. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.