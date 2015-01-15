FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Man Group names ex-UBS CFO Cryan as non-exec director
January 15, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Man Group names ex-UBS CFO Cryan as non-exec director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Man Group, the world’s biggest listed hedge fund, said it has appointed former UBS AG Chief Financial Officer (CFO) John Cryan to its board as a non-executive director.

“His insights and extensive technical knowledge of international financial markets, including the regulatory backdrop, will enhance and strengthen our board,” Man Group’s Chairman Jon Aisbitt said in a statement on Thursday.

Cryan, 54, is currently a member of Deutsche Bank AG’s supervisory board, a senior director for Temasek Europe and chairman of ST Asset Management, among others.

He was CFO of UBS between 2008 and 2011 and held several other roles during his more than 25 years at the Swiss bank. Between 2012 and 2014, he was the president of Temasek International’s European operations.

London-listed Man Group managed $72.3 billion in assets at the end of September last year. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Anjuli Davies)

