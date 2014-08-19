FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-David Wright joins MarketAxess from RBS
August 19, 2014

MOVES-David Wright joins MarketAxess from RBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Electronic trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc said it hired David Wright from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc as head of investor and dealer client sales in Europe and a member of its management team in London.

Wright will be responsible for managing relationships with MarketAxess’s investor and dealer client base, guiding sales of trading services and overseeing a team of sales people across the European markets.

Wright, who has more than 25 years of experience, was co-head of credit sales at RBS, responsible for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He has also worked at Evolution Securities, Morgan Stanley , HSBC Holdings Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc .

