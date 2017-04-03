MOVES-Dubai's Mashreq appoints new head of corporate and investment banking

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Monday that Nabeel Waheed will take over from John Iossifidis as head of corporate and investment banking.

Waheed is currently Mashreq's head of treasury and capital markets.

Iossifidis, who has been at Mashreq since 2009, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the bank said.

Iossifidis is set to become chief executive of Dubai's Noor Bank, three banking sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)