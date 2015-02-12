FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-De Grado joins Mediobanca as Italian firm expands in ECM
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-De Grado joins Mediobanca as Italian firm expands in ECM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Former Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs equity capital markets banker Felipe De Grado has joined Mediobanca as a managing director in London. He was most recently at Sunrise Brokers, a firm he left at the end of last month.

He will join the Italian bank’s ECM team as it seeks to expand - part of a strategic plan out to the end of next year - and will report directly to the head of ECM Stefano Rangone, with particular responsibility for international activities.

De Grado has held senior ECM roles at Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers and Nomura. He has helped develop the ECM operations of these banks in Europe and the Middle East, and has been equity advisor on major ECM deals in Europe, Mediobanca said. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.