MOVES-Mediobanca hires Deneux from Barclays for France, Benelux
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Mediobanca hires Deneux from Barclays for France, Benelux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Mediobanca has hired Philippe Deneux from Barclays to be its new head of France and Benelux, as part of an expansion in the region that will see additional hires announced over coming months, the bank said.

Deneux will be based in Paris and report jointly to Alberto Nagel, chief executive of Mediobanca and co-head of the firm’s corporate and investment banking business, and to Stefano Marsaglia, executive chairman and co-head of CIB.

At Barclays, he was a senior managing director within the bank’s mergers and acquisitions group, based first in Paris and then in London. While there, he created and led the team in charge of the strategic dialogue with large corporations in France and Benelux, Mediobanca said.

Deneux has held similar roles at Credit Suisse and Credit Agricole Indosuez. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

