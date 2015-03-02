FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mediobanca hires Moulin as deputy head of France, Benelux
March 2, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Mediobanca hires Moulin as deputy head of France, Benelux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - Mediobanca has appointed Emmanuel Moulin as deputy head of France and Benelux. He will report to Philippe Deneux, who was recently appointed as head of the business, with the two tasked with boosting activity for the Italian bank across the countries.

Moulin brings 15 years of experience in the French public sector, including 10 as a civil servant in the French Treasury. He was also deputy chief of staff under former Minister of Finance Christine Lagarde, and later became economic advisor to President Nicolas Sarkozy.

He has also worked in the private sector, including a stint at Citigroup in Paris, working closely with public institutions and state-owned corporations. Most recently, he was deputy CEO and CFO of Eurotunnel Group. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

