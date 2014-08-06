FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Tatsuya Kamoi joins Mercer to lead the far east market
August 6, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Tatsuya Kamoi joins Mercer to lead the far east market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Tatsuya Kamoi as market leader for the far east market.

Kamoi will be based in Tokyo and will report to Gaurav Garg, regional president of growth markets, Mercer. Kamoi will serve as a member of the Growth Markets Regional Leadership Team.

Prior to Mercer, Kamoi was vice president of industrial services business at International Business Machine Corp’s Japan unit.

Kamoi succeeds Komori Tsuyoshi, who will continue to work with Mercer on a project basis as a senior member.

