MOVES-Mitsubishi hires Shah to head European ABS and CLO

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Securities has hired Krishna Shah to head its European ABS and CLO operations, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Shah is based in London and reports to Tricia Hazelwood and Alex Pierre, international co-heads of structured products.

He was previously at Wells Fargo, where he traded asset-backed securities.

MUSI, the securities arm of MUFG, has hired Shah as part of a new effort to bolster its European structured product operations, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The spokesperson declined to comment on whether the hire is part of a new strategy for the group, however.

The Japanese bank’s move comes as a number of other lenders are pulling back from the European structured finance space.

Credit Suisse is among them. It said in late March that it would shut its European structured finance trading desk.

Nomura is another bank said to be scaling back its operations, having cut several senior people in ABS trading, sales and strategy.

Barclays also scrapped its securitisation business last year due to disappointing activity in the market.

Japanese banks have recently begun to buy significant amounts of European ABS and CLO paper in the primary market, often providing large anchor orders on Triple A tranches.

In April, Japanese investors were said to have bought the vast majority of senior notes in the £6.3bn Granite RMBS deal, the largest European securitisation since the financial crisis.

Japanese buyers have also bought into at least four European CLO deals since December, helping revive the grid-locked sector. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith, Helene Durand)