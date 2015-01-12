FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Pierre swaps UBS for Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Pierre swaps UBS for Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Alex Pierre has joined Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International in London, where he will take up the role of global co-head of structured products and sales alongside Akitomo Toki.

Pierre joins after eight years at UBS, where he held several senior positions in structured products, most recently as global product head for credit and financing structuring. He worked previously in structured credit at Citigroup and BNP Paribas.

He will report jointly to Geoff Coley, international business head at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings, and to David King, chief executive of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.