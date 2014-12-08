FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citigroup's EMEA DCM head Young leaves for Mitsubishi
December 8, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citigroup's EMEA DCM head Young leaves for Mitsubishi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to add details)

LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Citigroup’s head of debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa Paul Young has left the bank to join Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ as head of international capital markets, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

He will start in March and report to Geoffrey Coley, who was appointed as the Japanese firm’s head of international business earlier this year. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment. A spokesperson for BTMU also declined to comment. (Reporting By Matthew Davies and Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
