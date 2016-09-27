FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Nilsson moves to MUFG Securities
September 27, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Nilsson moves to MUFG Securities

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Christina Nilsson has joined MUFG Securities as a senior relationship manager in London. She has previously worked at JP Morgan Chase and RBS.

MUFG has recently created a similar role in New York, which is filled by Helen Yeager.

The Japanese bank aims to offer institutional clients one global service, according to Paul Lavelle, international head of institutional client group.

The firm also wants to set up a sales management team in each of key region. These will be chaired by the new relationship managers.

More appointments are expected in the coming months. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

