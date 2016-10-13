FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MOVES-Mizuho hires Fertig for healthcare banking
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 13, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Mizuho hires Fertig for healthcare banking

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (IFR) - Mizuho Americas has hired Jason Fertig as head of healthcare investment banking and a managing director for its North American banking business.

Fertig will be based in New York and will report to John Humphreys, head of North American investment banking.

Fertig joins from Nomura where he was previously a co-head of Americas healthcare investment banking. Prior to Nomura, Fertig headed specialty pharmaceutical investment banking coverage for both Barclays and Lehman Brothers.

Fertig will work with Reid Hill, who was recently named head of healthcare banking in the Americas, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Stephen Lacey and Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.