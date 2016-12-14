FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mizuho expands West Coast presence with three hires
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 8:16 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Mizuho expands West Coast presence with three hires

Hillary Flynn

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (IFR) - Mizuho said it has hired new managing directors for its investment banking and technology business in San Francisco in an effort to boost its West Coast presence.

The bank brought in John Jansen from RBC as managing director of technology M&A investment banking; Matt Upton from Nomura as managing director of software investment banking; and Sugeet Madan from SunTrust as managing director of technology banking coverage.

Mizuho opened its San Francisco office in September 2015. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Jack Doran)

