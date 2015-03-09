FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mizuho hires Lahnstein to run EMEA high-yield primary
March 9, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Mizuho hires Lahnstein to run EMEA high-yield primary

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Mizuho Bank has hired Benjamin Lahnstein as head of high-yield EMEA syndications.

Lahnstein joins from RBS, where he was a managing director in the leveraged debt capital markets team, having previously worked at ABN Amro and ING. At Mizuho, he reports to David Yeoman, head of EMEA syndications.

Jermaine Jarrett ran Mizuho’s EMEA high-yield bond syndicate from late 2010 to mid-2013, but left the Japanese bank to become Credit Agricole’s head of high-yield bond syndicate in London that year.

Mizuho bulked out its high-yield sales and trading team last year, poaching Deutsche Bank’s head of European high-yield trading Andrew Jarman in June.

Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand

