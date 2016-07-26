FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mizuho taps Simon Male to lead Asia Ex-Japan sales
July 26, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Mizuho taps Simon Male to lead Asia Ex-Japan sales

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (IFR) - Mizuho Americas lured Simon Male away from Auerbach Grayson to lead its Asia ex-Japan sales effort in New York.

Male brings more than 25 years of experience in Asian equities markets. Most recently he served two years as head of Asian equity sales for Auerbach Grayson and previously spent 12 years at BNP Paribas in Asian equity sales.

Prior to BNP, Male managed Hong Kong and Asian small cap portfolios for LGT Asset Management (now Invesco), based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

