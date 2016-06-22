FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Mizuho taps Nam for digital media post
June 22, 2016 / 7:26 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Mizuho taps Nam for digital media post

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (IFR) - Mizuho hired Christopher Nam from Credit Suisse naming him a head of Internet and digital media investment banking for its North American banking business.

Nam will work out of the bank's San Francisco office and focus on building equity, mergers and acquisition and strategic capital raising advisory capabilities with clients in the Internet and digital media sectors.

He will report to Richard Gallivan, head of technology media and telecom investment banking. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

