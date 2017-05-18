FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-Mizuho names Tassan-Solet head of derivatives trading
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Mizuho names Tassan-Solet head of derivatives trading

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Mizuho Americas hired Massimo Tassan-Solet as head of derivatives trading, where he will lead the bank's US derivative trading activities including rates and foreign exchange.

He will be based in New York and report to Thomas Hartnett, head of fixed income sales and trading for Mizuho Americas.

Tassan-Solet's career spans 20 years including stints at Deutsche Bank where he was head of US options trading and Goldman Sachs where he was head of US dollar options trading. (Reporting by Phil Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.