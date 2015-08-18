FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 18, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Sameer Patel joins Mizuho's corporate debt syndicate desk

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 18 (IFR) - Sameer Patel has joined Mizuho Financial Group as a director in the European syndicate team.

Patel will focus on corporate issuers and reports to Guy Reid, head of European debt syndicate.

“The appointment of Sameer to this role underlines the strategic growth of Mizuho International’s European syndicate team, in line with the rise of our underwriting volumes and the strengthening of our global corporate lending platform, particularly following the acquisition of RBS’s US corporate loan portfolio earlier this year,” Reid said.

Patel was previously a corporate debt syndicate banker at Citigroup and left in July this year. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
