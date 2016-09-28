MOVES-Pavan quits Deutsche for Mizuho

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Subhathra Pavan, who has worked in fixed income for 25 years, has left her position as managing director in cross rate sales at Deutsche Bank in New York, to join Mizuho.

In her new role, she will help expand securitised products distribution for the Japanese firm. She will also lead domestic bank and government sponsored sale coverage in the US.

Pavan has also worked in senior positions in the Federal Home Loan Bank system, including treasurer of FHLB Dallas. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)