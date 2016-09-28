FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Pavan quits Deutsche for Mizuho
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Pavan quits Deutsche for Mizuho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Subhathra Pavan, who has worked in fixed income for 25 years, has left her position as managing director in cross rate sales at Deutsche Bank in New York, to join Mizuho.

In her new role, she will help expand securitised products distribution for the Japanese firm. She will also lead domestic bank and government sponsored sale coverage in the US.

Pavan has also worked in senior positions in the Federal Home Loan Bank system, including treasurer of FHLB Dallas. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
