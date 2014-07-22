FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fiduciary manager MN makes two senior appointments
July 22, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Fiduciary manager MN makes two senior appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - UK-based fiduciary manager MN Investment Management said it appointed Michael Wray as senior investment strategist and Paul Doyle as business development analyst.

To be based in London, Wray will be responsible for supporting trustees in setting an investment strategy to achieve funding objective.

Wray, who joins from BlackRock Inc, will report to Alastair Baillie Strong, head of investment strategy UK.

Doyle joins from Buck Global Investment Advisors where he was an investment analyst. He will report to Donny Hay, head of clients UK.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
