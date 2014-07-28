FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Boutique investment bank Moelis appoints Philip Smith as MD
July 28, 2014

MOVES-Boutique investment bank Moelis appoints Philip Smith as MD

July 28 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co appointed Philip Smith as managing director to provide financial and strategic advice to industrial clients.

Smith will focus on the capital goods and automotive industries in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Smith, who was previously with Citigroup in London and New York, has spent more than 17 years in the industry.

At Citigroup, Smith served as managing director, covering the bank’s large global diversified industrial clients with a focus on electrical equipment, automotive, flow control and machinery.

