March 19, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Chemicals banker Pfander moves to Moelis in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Jan-Philipp Pfander has been appointed managing director at Moelis & Company. He was most recently head of chemicals for Europe, Middle East and Africa at JP Morgan. Before that he was head of European chemicals at Lehman.

As in his previous roles, he will provide financial and strategic advice to companies in the sector as well as the wider materials sector at Moelis. He will be based in London and starts at the firm in June.

“The chemicals industry is experiencing a pick-up in M&A activity as companies are increasing their exposure to differentiated technologies and growth markets while exiting underperforming assets. Global consolidation continues to create shareholder value in an industry benefiting from long-term mega trends,” said Kasim Kutay, co-head of Europe at Moelis. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

