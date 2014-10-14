FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Morgan Stanley names new M&A heads for Asia Pacific
October 14, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley names new M&A heads for Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has promoted Richard Wong and James Tam to be its new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions for the Asia Pacific region, succeeding Sam Kim who has also been promoted, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Kim will become vice chairman of investment banking in Asia Pacific, the memo said, focusing on the U.S.-based investment bank’s most important clients in the region.

Wong was most recently deputy head of M&A for Morgan Stanley, while Tam focused on the bank’s China business including working on the $7.1 billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc by WH Group, formerly known as Shuanghui International Holdings.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

