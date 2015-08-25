FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Morgan Stanley beefs up capital solutions with Bhatti hire
August 25, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley beefs up capital solutions with Bhatti hire

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has hired Kulwant Bhatti to work in its European liability management team in London, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Bhatti will join as a vice-president and report to Khalid Krim, head of bank capital solutions in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority register, he worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from June 2014. Prior to BAML, he worked at Deutsche Bank.

Morgan Stanley has been beefing up its financial institutions business of late. It recently hired Christian De Monte from Barclays as an executive director to cover insurers. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy and Gareth Gore)

