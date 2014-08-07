FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bushey to head up high-yield in Europe at Morgan Stanley
August 7, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Bushey to head up high-yield in Europe at Morgan Stanley

Robert Smith

LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has poached Jane Bushey from Deutsche Bank to head up its high-yield capital markets business in Europe, according to sources.

Bushey, who was promoted to managing director earlier this year, was at Deutsche Bank for 14 years and has 12 years leveraged finance experience. She began her career in the bank’s New York office, but moved to London four years ago.

Bushey will join Morgan Stanley in November after a period of gardening leave, and will report to Ian Gilday and Matt Naber, the co-heads of the European leveraged and acquisition finance team.

Gilday is a recent addition to Morgan Stanley, having joined the bank last month. He was Goldman Sachs’ former head of EMEA syndicate and leveraged capital markets, but prior to his move to Morgan Stanley took on a new role as head of origination for collateralised loan obligations in EMEA.

Gilday filled the whole left by Mark Walsh’s departure last year. Walsh left his role as co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at Morgan Stanley in August 2013 to take up a new position at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
