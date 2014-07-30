FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Asia ex-Japan head of electronic trading quits-filing
July 30, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Asia ex-Japan head of electronic trading quits-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s head of electronic trading for Asia ex-Japan Gabriel Butler has quit, according to Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) filing.

Butler, an executive director based in Hong Kong, left in June, the filing showed. Butler, who joined Morgan Stanley two years back from Bank of America, confirmed his departure to Reuters, but declined to comment further. A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman did not offer an immediate comment. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)

