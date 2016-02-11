CORRECTED-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Raj Dhanda retires after 26 years

(Corrects spelling of Colm Kelleher in 6th paragraph)

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - Raj Dhanda, the Morgan Stanley banker best known for running the firm’s global capital markets group until a reshuffle last year, has retired, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Dhanda was MS head of investment products and services in wealth management and had been with the high-profile bank for 26 years.

Last year as part of a new training scheme Dhanda was moved to wealth management, taking a position formerly held by Andy Saperstein.

Saperstein at the time was named co-chief operating officer of institutional securities. Mo Assomull took Dhanda’s place in capital markets.

Earlier this year, Saperstein was recalled to wealth management as co-head of the group and was effectively made Dhanda’s boss.

This came after Greg Fleming, then president of wealth management, resigned when Colm Kelleher was named president of Morgan Stanley.

Dhanda joined Morgan Stanley as an analyst in capital markets in 1989, and afterward served in a number of senior positions.

He was named co-head of global capital markets, and was appointed to the bank’s management committee, in 2008.

“Raj has been a significant contributor to our clients, talent and culture throughout his time at Morgan Stanley,” said Kelleher in the memo, which was co-signed by Saperstein and co-head of wealth management Shelley O‘Connor. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater and Marc Carnegie)