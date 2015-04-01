FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley's Fossati joins Sycamore
April 1, 2015

Morgan Stanley's Fossati joins Sycamore

Mariana Santibanez

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (IFR) - Private equity firm Sycamore Partners said this week that Paul Fossati has joined its firm as a director of capital markets.

Fossati, who has 20 years of capital markets experience, is responsible for all financings for new investments and for the private equity firm’s portfolio companies.

He was formerly a managing director at Morgan Stanley in its leveraged and acquisition finance group, where he was head of both the consumer-retail and financial sponsor verticals. Fossati was at Stanley for almost nine years.

Prior to that he held leverage finance and investment banking positions at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
