MOVES-MS's Harris returns to European FICM corporate
#Funds News
March 30, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-MS's Harris returns to European FICM corporate

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Piers Harris has been appointed as head of Morgan Stanley’s European fixed-income capital markets for corporates to replace Marcus Hiseman according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hiseman left the bank for Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was appointed as the new head of corporate debt capital markets and corporate fixed-income solutions for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Harris has been at Morgan Stanley since 1999 and co-headed European fixed-income capital markets for corporates between 2005 and 2007. He moved to the US bank’s investment banking division in 2007 where he focused on UK clients coverage. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Luzette Strauss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
