#Funds News
June 25, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley poaches Barclays insurance DCM banker

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has beefed up its insurance coverage by poaching Christian de Monte from Barclays.

De Monte has resigned from the British bank and will re-emerge in the opposite corner of Canary Wharf in September, said a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

De Monte, a vice president at Barclays, will join the US bank as an executive director to focus on insurance debt capital markets. He will report to Khalid Krim, head of bank capital solutions in EMEA. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
